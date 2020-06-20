ERSKINE, Russell John:

31.03.1932 - 17.04.2020

Shirley, Greg, John, Simon, Deirdre, Adam, and their families, all wish to acknowledge the love and care shown to them since Russell passed to his eternal rest, be it through phone calls, cards, emails, gifts, baking or visits. Each message was special in its own way, and we thank everyone of you. Russell was a man of character and integrity, he left us a wonderful example and this was expressed in so many of your kind words. We will always be grateful to Hospice Southland, The District Nurses and the Carers for their sensitivity and care in the last week or so of Russell's life. Also to J Fraser and Sons for their compliance with our wishes in regards to his burial.

God bless you all!



