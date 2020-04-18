ERSKINE, Russell John:
31 March 1932
- 17 April 2020
(Formerly of Otatara). Died peacefully in a spirit of thankfulness in the care of his family, at home in Invercargill. Dearly loved husband of Shirley for 64 years. Much loved and cherished dad and father-in-law of Greg and Julie, John and Kay, Deirdre and Peter Simpson, Simon and Joy, Adam and Donella. Loving Grandad of Phil and Ella, Jess and Isaac, and Riley; Naomi, Ben and Mandy, Jacob and Olivia; Daniel, Hannah and Timothy; Daniel and Nathan; Dylan, Hayley, Bradley and Alicia. Loving Great-grandad of Evie, Lilah, Callyn and Scarlett; Violet and Archie. Son of Harold* and Ann*, brother and brother-in-law of Fay* and Ray* McIntosh, Ronnie* and Bette (Melbourne). Son-in-law of Eric* and Elsie* Bennett. Loved brother-in-law of Joan and Allan* Green, Stewart and Robyn (Ashburton). A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to the Erskine Family, 8 David St, Hawthorndale, Invercargill 9810 or email [email protected] Online tributes may be made to Russell's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 18, 2020