CUNNINGHAM,
Russell William:
23.9.1949 - 25.3.2020
Loving husband, friend and soulmate of Louisa. Loving and well respected dad and father-in-law of Vaughan and Nicola, Shelley and Kelvin, and Reece. Loved and respected stepdad of Tracey, Richard and Jude, Doug and Kaila, and loved Grandad of all his grandchildren.
"Gone to the great drag strip in the sky"
A memorial service for Russell will be held in the Gore RSA Function Lounge, Bowler Avenue, Gore, on Friday, June 26, at 2.00pm. Messages to 15 Milford Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from June 20 to June 25, 2020