CHRISTIE, Russell James:
Formerly of Gore. Latterly of Rossendale Bupa (Hamilton). On Friday night, November 13, 2020, after a long illness, Russell left us for a better place. Loved husband of Bernadette (nee Rutherford). Loved father and father-in-law of Tim and Amanda. Loved grandfather. Much loved son of Alister and Eileen Christie, and loved brother of all his brothers and sisters, and friend of their extended families. Please send messages to Marie, 14 Rothesay Place, Rockdale, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 18, 2020