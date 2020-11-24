BEATON, Russell
(Monster Boots):
Slipped away at Nelson Hospital on Saturday, November 21, 2020, aged 66 years. Loved son of the late Ron and Barbara, loved father of Shaama and Lisa, and loved Papa to Shyah. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Jan, Dude and Catherine, and the late Barbara-Anne, and loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Russell will be cremated in Nelson. A Remembrance will be held in Bluff, date to be posted on the Bluffie facebook page. Messages to 36 Barrow Street, Bluff.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020