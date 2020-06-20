BUTCHER, Ruby Moreen:

15.10.1935 - 06.06.2020

Keith and family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to extended family and friends for the love and support shown to them following the loss of a dearly loved wife, Mum, mother-in-law, Nana, and great-Nana. Also thanks for the many tributes, cards, phone calls, flowers, food, visits, and to those who attended Ruby's service. Special thanks to Rowena Jackson hospital care for all your care and support. We would like to thank J Fraser and Sons, and our Celebrant Lynley McKerrow, for their compassion and support. Our thanks to everyone for commemorating and celebrating Ruby's life. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement of appreciation.



