BUTCHER, Ruby Moreen:
On June 6, 2020 at Rowena Jackson Rest Home, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Keith. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Lesley, Neville and Sandra, Yvonne and Murray, Karen and Murray. Loving Nana of her grandchildren Kieran, Hanna, Eliza, Marc, Cate, Dallas, Jaidyn, and Tiegan, and her great-grandchildren Olivia, Kayla, Travis, Charolette, Tate, Skyla, Ava-Rose, Nga-Rangi. Thank you to all the staff for the loving care at Rowena Jackson and a special thank you to Angel and her medical team. Messages to 117 Layard St, Windsor, Invercargill 9810. Online tributes may be left on Ruby's tribute page, frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes. The Funeral Service for Ruby will be held at the J Frasers & Sons Chapel, Cnr Esk & Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Friday, June 12, 2020 commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in Southland Times from June 8 to June 10, 2020