MANCER, Rua:
On October 18, 2020, loved wife of *Rob Mancer (Orewa), also *Tex Smith (Queenstown). Aged 92 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Gaile and Doug Mancer, and *Stephanie and *Steve Eden. Daughter of *Charlie and *Laura Cooper (Knapdale, Gore), and dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Fred and *Nell, *Trevor and Joyce Burden, *Bruce and *Margaret, *Alan and *Glemis, and Joan and Russell Troon. Dearly loved grandmother, great-grandmother, and auntie. A funeral service has been held.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 24, 2020