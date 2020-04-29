WRIGHT, Roy Frederick:

Queenstown, formerly of Dunedin. Peacefully on April 24, 2020 in Dunedin, after a short illness and with his family by his side, Roy has gone to try out the fairways and putting greens in the sky. Much loved husband of the late Dorothy and adored father, father-in-law and Granddad of Lynda, John and Amelia. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, who will remember his generosity, loyalty, humour and keen interest in life. A private cremation has been held, with a celebration of his 91 years to be held at a later date at the golf club. Our thanks to the Holden family, Roy's golf buddies, Dr Elenor Slater (Queenstown), Dr Susan Grindlay (Dunedin), Otago Hospice (Shireen) and the district nurses Sarah, Debbie and Ben for their care and compassion during the past few weeks.

