TOMS, Roy Stewart:
Born January 14, 1952, sadly passed away August 11, 2020.
Captain Roy Toms made his final touchdown in Auckland on August 11, at 16.34 surrounded by his loved ones and friends. Loved partner to Debbie. Role model and loved by Luke and Connor. Loved by so many people and will be sadly missed and remembered forever. Auckland service Saturday, September 26, 2.00pm, Ardmore Airport. Later flying Roy down to Queenstown for burial service Shotover Cemetery, Monday, September 28, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Roy Toms Memorial Young Eagles donations via https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/roy-toms-memorial-young-eagles-donations
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 19, 2020