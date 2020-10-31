O'CONNELL,
Rowena Joyce:
On October 29, 2020, unexpectedly. Devoted and much loved mother of Jordan and Danielle, Claire, and Tyson. Much loved daughter of Stephen; and Juliana. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Ed Honatana, Christine and Keith Haywood, the late Quade, and Willie. Specially loved Aunty Rowie of all her nieces and nephews and loved by all her whanau and many friends. Messages to the O'Connell family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch, 8443. A Service to celebrate Rowena's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Sockburn, Christchurch, on Tuesday, November 3, at 1.30pm.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 31, 2020