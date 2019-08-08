McNAUGHT,
Rowena Joan (nee Hibbs):
Passed suddenly on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, aged 80 years, of Invercargill. Loved wife of the late Robert (Bob). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Joan Black and Mark Tutty, Vivian Hall, Mark McNaught, the late Pauline Turner, and the late Anthony McNaught; and ring-ins Diane and Keith Simpson, and Shayne Ranson. Cherished grandmother of all her grand and great-grandchildren. Loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews, and their families. A service to celebrate Rowena's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill, on Saturday, August 10 at 10.00am, followed by interment in her final resting place, with Pauline, at Eastern Cemetery. Messages can be sent to 11 Walker Street, East Gore 9710. Online tributes can be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019