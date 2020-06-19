MUNRO,
Rosslyn Mary (nee Grant):
Peacefully and courageously on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Lakes District Hospital, after a bravely fought illness, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of Alistair for 54 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Lyndsay (Invercargill), Stephen and Olwyn (Brisbane), Wayne and Tricia (Christchurch). Cherished Gran of Rebecca and Simon, William and Sara, Oliver and Anna, Alex and Hollie. Cherished Great-Gran of Parker, Isla and Madeline. Adored 'Granny Ross' of Lola, Lottie, Ashton and Bryce. Loved sister of David and Margaret Grant (Brisbane), Alison and Trevor* Emerson (Papamoa), George and Heather Munro (Dunedin), Marilyn and Joe Fletcher (Invercargill). Loved half sister of George*, Harold*, John*, Norman*, Bett* and Bob. A wonderful, super, caring friend to many. A private cremation will be held and a public funeral service to celebrate Rosslyn's life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to all Rosslyn's friends and the caring staff at Lakes District Hospital, Hospice, Cancer Society and all auxiliary services. Messages to 11 Poplar Drive, Kelvin Heights, Queenstown 9300.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on June 19, 2020