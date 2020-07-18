Ross MCNAB

McNAB, Ross Stuart:
Aged 63 years. On July 17, 2020, peacefully at his home in Balclutha, loved husband of Jude, loved dad of Millie, special friend to Daniel and Riki-lee Miller (Dunedin). Loved son of Colin* and Thelma* McNab, brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Lois*, Peter and Matthew McLeay (Auckland), loved son-in-law of Val and Lynda Miller (Waimumu), brother-in-law and uncle of Andrew, Raelene, Liza and Emma-Rose Miller (Waimumu). A service for Ross will be held on Wednesday, July 22, at 1.30pm in the Owaka Community Centre, then leaving for the Owaka cemetery. Messages to 45 Cromer Street, Balclutha 9230.
*Denotes deceased.
