McLEAN, Ross McKenzie:
970654 PVTE CMT (of Balfour) On Sunday, June 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at Gore Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Jessie Rae. Dearly loved and respected father and friend of Carolyn and Doug (Dunedin), Sandra (Sandy) and Marc (Christchurch), Bruce and the late Sheryll (Balfour), David and Susan (Balfour). Cherished Grandad of Kathryn, and David; Campbell, Brooke, and Toni; Justin, and Donna; Loved Great-Grandad of his 5 Great-Grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at Windsor Park Care Home and Gore Hospital. A service to celebrate Ross' life will be held in the Balfour Hall, Queen Street, Balfour on Friday, June 12 at 1.30pm then leaving for the Balfour Cemetery. Messages to PO Box 13, Balfour 9746.
Published in Southland Times from June 9 to June 11, 2020