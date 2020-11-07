JOHNSON, Ross Milne:
Of Invercargill; aged 86 years. Suddenly on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home. Loved and cherished husband of the late Anne, and treasured dad and father-in-law of Karen and Gavin Martens (Australia), Suzanne and Frank Noster (Christchurch), and Barbara and Brett McDonough (Invercargill). Dearly loved Grandad of Ben, Gabby, Jesse, Joseph, Libby*, Kelly, Alex, Emma, Josh, and Campbell. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Alan* Houston, Murray* and Liz Johnson, and David and Liz Johnson. A sincere thanks to Rowena Jackson Retirement Village and Access Home Health. A private service has been held. Messages to 41 Alice Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 7, 2020