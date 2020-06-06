Acknowledgement



DUDFIELD, Ross:



So much love and kindness has been shown to us during this very sad time as we have farewelled our dearly loved father, grandfather, uncle and friend. It has been a wonderful tribute to a good Southland man who was greatly loved and respected. Thank you for taking the time to send cards, flowers and food, for making phone calls and visits and for donating to the Southland Charity Hospital in his name. To those of you who shared in his last good-bye, either in person or via live-streaming, it made such a difference knowing he was being honoured by your presence. Thank you for being a part of his life and sharing your thoughts and memories with us. We are truly thankful to you all.



We were so lucky he was ours!



