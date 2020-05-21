DUDFIELD, Ross:
Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Monday, May 18, 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late Myra, and a deeply loved father, father-in-law and friend of Robert and Helen, Suzanne, Stephanie and Bruce. Treasured Grandpa of Ben and Wendy, Lucie and Chubba, Vincent, Alessandra and Dan, and Camryn. Adored Grandpa Ross of Olli, Indi, Lily, Izzy, Clementine, Isaac and Elyza. Youngest child of the late James and the late Jessie Dudfield, he was loved and respected by the extended clan and his many friends. Ross was a passionate Southlander and donations to the Southland Charity Hospital, in his name, would be greatly appreciated in lieu of flowers. A celebration of Ross's life will be live streamed on Saturday morning, if you would like to join in via the link please email [email protected] and it will be sent back to you. Messages to: The Dudfield Family, PO Box 279, Invercargill 9840.
Published in Southland Times from May 21 to May 22, 2020