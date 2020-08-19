CUNNINGHAM, Ross Alan:

We wish to acknowledge the love and support received from so many during the loss of our much loved Dad. Thank you to Julie and staff at Peacehaven (Iona Wing). A special thanks to our work places for their ongoing support. To everyone who made the effort and helped us farewell Dad during unprecedented times, we can't thank you enough. Once again we extend our extra special thanks to Rachael Crothers and Lynley McKerrow for their support and guidance through another difficult time. Please know we are extremely grateful to you all.

- Lyn, Trudy and Alice.



