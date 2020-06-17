CUNNINGHAM Ross Alan:
Unable to bounce back anymore Dad passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 60 years of age. The dearly loved husband of the late Donna. The best dad to Lyn, Trudy and Alice and father-in-law of Hamish, Daniel and Tim. Grumps to Sophie, Indi, Ollie, Connor and Lucy. Sincerest thanks to Julie and her team at Peacehaven (Iona Wing). Your support and care is truly appreciated and has been incomparable. A Private Cremation has been held. A Memorial Service for Dad will be held on Friday, June 19, at 10.30am, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. This will be followed by an interment of Mum and Dad's ashes at the Southland Crematorium. Message to 427 Racecourse Road Invercargill or to Ross' tribute page at
frasersfunerals/tributes.
Published in Southland Times on June 17, 2020