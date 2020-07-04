ANDREW, Ross Duncan:

Ross's family have been overwhelmed by the generous outpouring of sympathy from both near and far, and would publicly like to thank Dougall McLachlan and David Owen for playing the pipes and bugle from afar, at Ross's private interment during lock-down. Rev Janet Williams, the Lister Home team, and all Ross's nurses and carers went above and beyond. We also thank the South Canterbury Cancer Society, the RSA, the Waimate community, and the Aoraki Services Funeral team who have all been amazing. We thank you all.



