STEVENS,
Rosemary Margaret (Rosie):
Daughter of Ewing and the late Mary Stevens, step-daughter of Annette and sister of Jenny, Jane and Adam, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Rotorua on February 2, 2020, aged 56.
Much loved and will be missed by us and her extended whãnau.
A funeral and farewell will be held at the Novotel Rotorua, where Rosie worked for the last 22 years, on Friday, February 14, at 2.00pm.
Your star will shine bright, your laugh remembered and your big heart will leave a
hole in ours.
Hãere i runga i te rangi-mãrie.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 8, 2020