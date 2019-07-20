Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary FARMER. View Sign Death Notice



Rosemary Charlotte:

30.8.1946 - 28.5.2019

Dearly loved by her husband Bruce Douglas Farmer and their children Margaret Farmer, Elizabeth Hunter, Bridget Farmer, Victoria Farmer and Brian Farmer; sons-in-law Wayne Ng and Craig Hunter; grandchildren Halcyon Farmer, Samuel, Benjamin and Daniel Hunter, Simon and Sasha Phillips. Loved daughter of Patricia and the late Rex Taigel, loved sister and sister-in-law of Richard and Lesley-Anne Gross, Greg and Barbara Taigel, Anne-Louise and Roger Sweeney and their families. Rosemary was strong, graceful, tenacious and loving in her professional and family life. She is missed by a wide circle of family and friends near and far, she nurtured her family and built community whilst moving homes many times in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Africa and the United States. Her guiding philosophy was "Bloom where you are planted." A memorial service to celebrate Rosemary's life will be held in Glenorchy Hall, Mull Street, on Tuesday, July 23, at 11.00am, followed by interment in Glenorchy Cemetery.







FARMER,Rosemary Charlotte:30.8.1946 - 28.5.2019Dearly loved by her husband Bruce Douglas Farmer and their children Margaret Farmer, Elizabeth Hunter, Bridget Farmer, Victoria Farmer and Brian Farmer; sons-in-law Wayne Ng and Craig Hunter; grandchildren Halcyon Farmer, Samuel, Benjamin and Daniel Hunter, Simon and Sasha Phillips. Loved daughter of Patricia and the late Rex Taigel, loved sister and sister-in-law of Richard and Lesley-Anne Gross, Greg and Barbara Taigel, Anne-Louise and Roger Sweeney and their families. Rosemary was strong, graceful, tenacious and loving in her professional and family life. She is missed by a wide circle of family and friends near and far, she nurtured her family and built community whilst moving homes many times in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Africa and the United States. Her guiding philosophy was "Bloom where you are planted." A memorial service to celebrate Rosemary's life will be held in Glenorchy Hall, Mull Street, on Tuesday, July 23, at 11.00am, followed by interment in Glenorchy Cemetery. Published in Southland Times on July 20, 2019





