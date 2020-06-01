McMILLAN,
Rose Dorothy (nee Bellew):
01.06.1964 – 31.05.2020
Bright and bossy to the very end. Surrounded by love at home, adamant not to turn 56. Unconditionally loved wife of John, "favourite" Mum and mother-in-law of Kendall and Blair; Bryce and Manda, the best giver-of-huggles, Nanny Rosa to Sam, and Madeline; and Rosa to Kaitlyn, and Sophia. A private service will be held as per Rose's request. Special thanks to Helen from Hospice Southland, and the amazing team of District Nurses. Our heartfelt thanks to Rachel for being the missing puzzle piece. Messages to 1593 Waimea Highway, Mandeville, RD 6, Gore 9776.
Published in Southland Times from June 1 to June 2, 2020