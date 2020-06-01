Rose MCMILLAN (1964 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Our dear Rose such a positive person, always caring and..."
  • "Dear Rose, she was such a positive and smiling gorgeous..."
    - Margaret Macgregor
  • "Our hearts goes out to you John you have been the most..."
    - Jillian & Johnny
  • "MY LOVE AND DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO ALL ROSE'S LOVING FAMILY..."
    - Trish Gutschlag
  • "McMILLAN, Rose Dorothy (nee Bellew): Dearly loved and..."
    - Rose MCMILLAN
    Published in: The Southland Times
Death Notice

McMILLAN,
Rose Dorothy (nee Bellew):
01.06.1964 – 31.05.2020
Bright and bossy to the very end. Surrounded by love at home, adamant not to turn 56. Unconditionally loved wife of John, "favourite" Mum and mother-in-law of Kendall and Blair; Bryce and Manda, the best giver-of-huggles, Nanny Rosa to Sam, and Madeline; and Rosa to Kaitlyn, and Sophia. A private service will be held as per Rose's request. Special thanks to Helen from Hospice Southland, and the amazing team of District Nurses. Our heartfelt thanks to Rachel for being the missing puzzle piece. Messages to 1593 Waimea Highway, Mandeville, RD 6, Gore 9776.

logo
Published in Southland Times from June 1 to June 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.