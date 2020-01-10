FRASER, Rose Enid (Enid):
Peacefully at Aspiring Enliven Care Centre, Wanaka, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stephen, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Prue (Te Anau), Lynley and Massimo (Rome). Loving Grandma of Tanya, Sasha; Federica and Alessandro. A special thank you for the loving care given to Enid by all the wonderful staff at Aspiring Enliven. A service to celebrate Enid's life will be held in Wanaka Presbyterian Community Church, 94 Tenby Street, on Monday, January 13 at 2.00pm, followed by a private interment. Messages to 132A Te Anau-Milford Highway, RD1, Te Anau 9679.
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020