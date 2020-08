PHILPOTT,

Rosalie Mary Margaret:

1.09.28 - 05.07.2020

Perhaps you sent a lovely card, or sat quietly in a chair.

Perhaps you sent beautiful flowers,

If so, we saw them there.



Perhaps you sent or spoke kind words



as any friend would say.



Perhaps you were not there at all



Just thought of us that day.



Whatever you did to console the heart,



We thank you so much, whatever the part.



Please accept this as a personal thank you from the Philpott family.