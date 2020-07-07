PHILPOTT, Rosalie
Mary Margaret (Rose):
Peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Longwood Care Home, Riverton. Beloved wife of the late Norman. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Linette and the late Bruce Sinclair, Gaye and Allister Sharp, Ken and Anne, Sandra and Ross Mangels, Colleen and Charles McDonald, Tony and Nikki. Special friend to Donnie Mcrae and Marie Dronsfield. A very loved Granny and Nana to all her grand, great and great-great grandchildren.
"The family would like to thank the staff at Longwood Care Home for their care, love and support of our mother over the past 12 months"
A Requiem mass will be held on Thursday, July 9, at 1.00pm, in St Columba Catholic Church, Milton St, Riverton. Interment at Riverton Cemetery will follow. Messages to "Philpott Family", PO Box 632, Invercargill 9840.
Published in Southland Times from July 7 to July 8, 2020