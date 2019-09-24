HAWKES,
Rosalie Jean (Jean): OStJ
Passed away peacefully at Southland Hospital on the evening of Saturday, September 21, 2019, aged 82; in the company of her daughter. Dearly loved wife of Fred and dearly loved mother of Gretta, special friend of Jill and Pete Rahui (Whangarei). Many thanks to Dr Jeff Eberhard and the staff of Southland Hospital for their care and compassion, especially in Jean's final weeks. A service for Jean will be held at the Southland Crematorium on Thursday, September 26, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated, and may be left at the service. Messages to 653 Tay Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 24, 2019