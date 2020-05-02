HUMPHRIES, Rosaleen
Theresè (nee Kelly):
Rosaleen passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 27, 2020 at Holmdene, Balclutha; aged 88 years. Much loved wife of Neville, adored mother and mother-in-law of Paula and Paul Kenworthy (Balclutha), Lisa and Lindsay Cochrane (Kaka Point), loving and cherished Grandma to Samantha, Sarah, Jayden, Leticia, and great-Grandmother to Hunter. A private service for Rosaleen has been held. Messages to 67A Charlotte Street, Balclutha 9230.
