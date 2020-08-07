Ronnie WARDEN

Service Information
Central Otago Funerals
16 Ennis Street
Alexandra, Otago
034488642
Service
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Alexandra District Club
Centennial Ave
Death Notice

WARDEN, Ronnie Hubert:
Peacefully, in Mosgiel, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Evelyn, loved father and father-in-law of Sharon and Rob (Mosgiel), the late Stephen, and very much loved Grandad of Dylan, and Tash. Loved companion of Frankie the cat. A service for Ronnie will be held in the Alexandra District Club, Centennial Ave, on Monday, August 10, at 1.30pm, private cremation to follow. Messages to 18 Quarry Rd, Mosgiel 9024.

Published in Southland Times on Aug. 7, 2020
