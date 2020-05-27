CLEAVER, Ronga Wallace:



1 year ago today

The moment that you died, our hearts were torn in two,

One side filled with heartache, the other died with you.

We often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep,

And take a walk down memory lane with tears upon our cheeks.

Remembering you is easy, we do it every day,

But missing you is heartache, that never goes away.

We hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain,

Until that joyous day arrives that we will meet again.

- Love Cheryl, Katrina, Keri, Janaya, Karaan, and families.



