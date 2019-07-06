CLEAVER, Ronga Wallace:

Cheryl, Katrina, Keri, Janaya, Karaan and Families wish to sincerely thank everyone for their support during Ronga's short illness and since his sad passing. We are truly grateful for the kindness we received with cooked meals, groceries, baking, flowers, plants, cards, visitors and many messages and phone calls. Thank you to all those who attended Ronga's service and gave him a farewell he would of been proud of. Please accept this as a personal acknowedgement and heartfelt thanks from our family to you all.



