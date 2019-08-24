YOUNG, Ronald Frederick:

Margaret, Yvonne, Neil, Bruce, Maria, Todd, Wendy, Doug and families, together with Ron's Sisters Margaret Irvine and Dorothy Dodd would sincerely like to thank family and friends for their support during the weeks after Ron's passing. For all the kind words, visits, the beautiful flowers, baking and the many cards, thank you all so much. Grateful thanks also to The Gore Medical Centre, St John, the Medical Ward at Southland Hospital, and the The Southern Funeral Home for helping us give Ron the the farewell he wanted. (The vegetable wreath was amazing). Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment from us all.



