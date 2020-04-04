Acknowledgement

WILSON,

Ronald Albert (Ron):

Oriel, Selena, Vivienne, Matthew, Daniel and Benjamin and their families wish to sincerely thank with much gratitude, all those who supported us in any way following Ron's death and during his illness. We greatly appreciated the kindness shown to us through prayer, phone calls, messages, the many cards, baking, visitors, attendance at Ron's funeral service, and the donations to the Otago Community Hospice. A sincere thank you to the Rev Brett Roberts, the St Mark's church family, those who provided the afternoon tea following Ron's service, and the staff of Doug Nesbit Funeral Services. The support and help from all of you has helped bring us comfort and peace at a very sad time. We are most grateful to the Catlins Medical Centre, Access ladies (Deborah, Jenny, Marie and Jocelyn) for their care and attention during Ron's illness, and the Hospice staff for their amazing and compassionate care of Ron. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to all of you of our sincere appreciation.



