Acknowledgement

WILSON, Ronald Newman:

Joan, Donna, Debra, Daniel and their families thank you for your love and support at the very sudden passing of Ron. Special thanks to Mr Don Kelly of the Invercargill Army Centre for his tributes to Ron and the army boys for carrying him out. Thanks also to the Invercargill Cadet Unit Support Committee for the lovely flowers. Thank you to everyone who sent so many lovely cards and for all the phone calls. A big thank you to the people near and far who were not able to be with us on that sad day. Special thanks to Hamish McPherson of J Fraser and Sons for his incredible support and help to Donna and Daniel in arranging the funeral, you certainly went over and above you job description. Thank you to Pastor Steve Calder for your support and for leading a service that Ron would have approved of. A special thanks to June O'Connell, a very special lady of the Longwood Village for taking Joan into her heart and her home for three and a half weeks afterwards. Also for the love and support she offered Donna during such a difficult time and for helping us all smile when there didn't seem much to smile about. Please accept this acknowledgement of our thanks.

"He will be sadly missed"





Published in Southland Times on Feb. 22, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers