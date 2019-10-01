Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fraser J & Sons Limited 199 Esk St Invercargill , Southland 032184095 Death Notice



WILSON, Ronald Newman:

14.06.1937 - 29.09.2019

Aged 82 years. Unexpectedly at Southland Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband, soulmate and friend for 57 years of Joan. Adored and respected father, father-in-law and wise mentor to Donnah and Norm Cleaver (Colac Bay), Debbie and Adrian Donnelly (Napier), and Daniel and Kelly Wilson (Invercargill). Respected former father-in-law of Gavin Tippett for many years. Adoring and very proud Grandad of Luke and Joshua Tippett, Caitlin and James Robertson, Grace Donnelly and Ella and Camrin Wilson. Incredibly proud Great-Grandad of LJ (Laurence) and Henley Robertson who brought him so much joy. Deeply loved companion of wee Poppett who gave him so much joy and comfort in his latter years, especially as he battled dementia. Loved eldest son of the late Athol and Ethel Wilson. Respected and admired oldest brother and brother-in-law of the late Ian and Gwen, Barry and Margaret, Lorraine and the late baby Ross. An outstanding, humble man who was loved and admired by all who knew him. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr. Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm, on Thursday, October 3. Then leaving for the Southland Crematorium. Ron will be resting at Donnah and Norm's home at 7 Drury Street, West Colac Bay, a place he loved. Anyone who wishes to say goodbye or spend some time with him are most welcome. Please send messages to Unit 12 Longwood Lifestyle Village, Riverton, or to Ron's tribute page at







