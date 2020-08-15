Acknowledgement

PASCO,

Ronald George (Ron):

24.05.1945 - 28.06.2020

Ron's family would like to extend their thanks for the cards, flowers, baking and phone calls received following Ron's passing. We thank Ron's Caregivers Anne, Karen, Veronica and others who assisted whilst Ron was at home. Friends who visited Ron were appreciated. Ron always enjoyed his visitors. Thank you to Gaius Cottage for your support and friendship given to Ron during the past 5 years. To the staff of Iona Ward, Peacehaven, thank you for your good care of Ron for the four months he stayed with you. It has been appreciated. Waikiwi Rugby Clubs Division 1 Team observed a minutes silence for Long-Time Club Administrator Ron Pasco. A Game Well Won! Ron was a great husband father, grandfather and friend.

"Rest In Peace Ron"



