Ronald PASCO

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to read of Ron's passing.Thinking of you and your..."
  • "Absolutely lovely neighbours and friends, we were across..."
    - Michelle Muir (Iversen)
  • "I was so sorry to read of Ron's passing, Dorothy and family..."
    - Joy Tait
  • "So sorry for your loss"
    - Tony & Clare Orme
  • "PASCO, Ronald George (Ron): On Sunday, June 28, 2020, at..."
    - Ronald PASCO
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Death Notice


logoPASCO,
Ronald George (Ron):
Ron passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Peacehaven - Iona Wing. Cherished husband of Dorothy. Loving Dad and father-in-law of Nev and Jan, Aileen and Tony Klemick, and Gerald and Mel Pasco. Much loved Grandad of Jacob, Mackenzie, Kobe, and Henry Ronald.
R.I.P.
"A Good Friend to Many"
A Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, July 3, at 1.30pm, in Sacred Heart Church, North Road, Invercargill. Interment at Eastern Cemetery will follow. Donations to Alzheimer's Research would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to 152 Tanner Street, Invercargill, or to Ron's Tribute page at frasersfunerals/tributes.co.nz

logo
Published in Southland Times from June 30 to July 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.