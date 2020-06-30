PASCO,
Ronald George (Ron):
Ron passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Peacehaven - Iona Wing. Cherished husband of Dorothy. Loving Dad and father-in-law of Nev and Jan, Aileen and Tony Klemick, and Gerald and Mel Pasco. Much loved Grandad of Jacob, Mackenzie, Kobe, and Henry Ronald.
R.I.P.
"A Good Friend to Many"
A Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, July 3, at 1.30pm, in Sacred Heart Church, North Road, Invercargill. Interment at Eastern Cemetery will follow. Donations to Alzheimer's Research would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to 152 Tanner Street, Invercargill, or to Ron's Tribute page at frasersfunerals/tributes.co.nz
Published in Southland Times from June 30 to July 2, 2020