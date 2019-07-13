NEILSON,
Ronald Alek (Ron):
On Monday, July 8, 2019, at Walmsley House, aged 89 years. Loved husband of the late Gwen. Loved father and father-in-law of Graham and Alison, and Murray and Jan. Loved Grandad of Christian and Benjamin. Special thanks to the nurses and carers that looked after Ron at Walmsley House and Peacehaven. Special thanks to Tracie from RDNS for her wonderful care. As per Ron's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages to 490 Racecourse Rd, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on July 13, 2019