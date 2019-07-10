LOAN,
Ronald Gillanders (Ron):
Peacefully at Peacehaven on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, aged 91. Dearly loved husband of the late Eva. Loved father and father-in-law of Alison, Malcolm and Cheryl, Geoff and Evelyn, Stuart and Isabelle and the late Peter. Loved Grandad of Carla and her husband Tim, Emma and Amy. Loved great-grandad of Joshua, Ethan, Danielle and Samatha and great-great- grandad to Harper. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill on Saturday, July 13, at 10.00am followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 7 Northwood Avenue Invercargill. Online tributes may be left at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from July 10 to July 12, 2019