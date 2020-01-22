LEGGETT,
Ronald Morton Mercer (Ron):
Of Levin. Passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020, at the Horowhenua Masonic Village. Dearly loved husband of May (dec). Loved brother of Noeline, Rona, Max (dec) and Shirley (dec). Dearly loved father of Maxine, Judy, and Lynnette, and stepfather to Sherry, Pat, Jeff, and Brian. Loved grandad of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at the McDonnell Chapel, Horowhenua Masonic Village, 685 Queen Street East, Levin, on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
"He will be forever loved
and missed"
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 22, 2020