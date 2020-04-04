Ronald KEEN

Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice


logoKEEN,
Ronald Alistair (Ron):
2.10.1936 – 31.03.2020
(Formerly Mt Cook Airlines). Passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife at his side. Dearly beloved husband of Veronica. Loving father and father-in-law of Karen, Michael and Samantha, Suzy and Darryl, James and Annie and the late Cheryl; and Bill, and Jan.Devoted grandfather of Amber, Peter, Anthony, Chantel, Andrew, Chris, Quinten, Andre, Izaak, Andrè, Joshua and Tamatoa. Great-grandfather of Jessie. Loved son of the late Arthur and Mavis Keen and loved brother of Val and Bryan.
"Rest easy Dad"
Due to Covid 19 a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Keen family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 4, 2020
