DICK,
Ronald Charles (Ron): MNZM
On June 3, 2020, peacefully at Dunedin Hospital; aged 83 years. Loved husband of the late Gladys, much loved Dad of Caroline, James, Susan and Rob, loving and generous Grandad of Jazmin, Mikaela, Kaisey, and Ashley; Sam, Daniel, Michael, and Regan, and loved Great-Grandad of Aki, and Ivy; Trowa, and Theo. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 12.30pm on Monday, June 8, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Deaf Aotearoa Dunedin would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 320 Kenmure Road, Kenmure, Dunedin 9011 or on Ron's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on June 6, 2020