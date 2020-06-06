Ronald DICK

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all with love sorry won't be able to come..."
Service Information
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034555074
Service
Monday, Jun. 8, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
View Map
Death Notice

DICK,
Ronald Charles (Ron): MNZM
On June 3, 2020, peacefully at Dunedin Hospital; aged 83 years. Loved husband of the late Gladys, much loved Dad of Caroline, James, Susan and Rob, loving and generous Grandad of Jazmin, Mikaela, Kaisey, and Ashley; Sam, Daniel, Michael, and Regan, and loved Great-Grandad of Aki, and Ivy; Trowa, and Theo. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 12.30pm on Monday, June 8, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Deaf Aotearoa Dunedin would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 320 Kenmure Road, Kenmure, Dunedin 9011 or on Ron's page at www.tributes.co.nz

logo
Published in Southland Times on June 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.