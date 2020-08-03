BRUCE,
Ronald Robert (Ron):
Peacefully at Calvary Hospital on Friday, July 31, 2020, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Eva Eleanor and loved father of Barbara, Pamela, Robert, Dianne, Lynley, Ivan, and their partners. Loved grandad and great-grandad of many. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Interment to follow at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 145 Mavora Crescent, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020