BIRT, Ronald Ian:

24.3.1942 - 7.3.2020

Treasured husband of Shirley, dearly loved father, stepfather and foster father of all his children and precious papa of Marcus. Adored Grandad Ron of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loved brother of his family. A special friend of Irene.

A quiet, unassuming and

loyal friend to many.

A great shearer gone home.

A funeral service for Ron will be held at 11.00am on Wednesday, March 11, at the Liberty Christian Fellowship, corner of Tweed and Ethel Streets (Upstairs). Interment following service at the Wairio Cemetery, Nightcaps. Please wear everyday clothing when we celebrate Ron's life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society can be left at the service. Messages to 79B Racecourse Rd, Glengarry, Invercargill 9812.





