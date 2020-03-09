Ronald BIRT (1942 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Sending all our love to you and your family Georgette at..."
  • "You will be missed dearly but for ever in our hearts loads..."
    - Craig Birt
  • "Rest in eternal peace, and love, uncle. May God bless your..."
    - Linda Mokaraka
  • "All my thoughts Georgette and family remember the good days..."
    - Cherie Colligan
  • "Thanks for the memories. Go well uncle. Love you always "
    - Tracy Birt
Service Information
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Liberty Christian Fellowship
corner of Tweed and Ethel Streets (Upstairs)
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Wairio Cemetery
Nightcaps
View Map
Death Notice

BIRT, Ronald Ian:
24.3.1942 - 7.3.2020
Treasured husband of Shirley, dearly loved father, stepfather and foster father of all his children and precious papa of Marcus. Adored Grandad Ron of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loved brother of his family. A special friend of Irene.
A quiet, unassuming and
loyal friend to many.
A great shearer gone home.
A funeral service for Ron will be held at 11.00am on Wednesday, March 11, at the Liberty Christian Fellowship, corner of Tweed and Ethel Streets (Upstairs). Interment following service at the Wairio Cemetery, Nightcaps. Please wear everyday clothing when we celebrate Ron's life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society can be left at the service. Messages to 79B Racecourse Rd, Glengarry, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.