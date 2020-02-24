ASHBY, Ronald William
(Ronnie): C.M.T
Aged 83 years (peacefully) after a short illness at Clutha Health First, Balclutha, on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Dearly loved husband and friend of Margaret. Dearly loved father of Chet (Gore), Anthony, and Chris (Perth). A loved brother and brother-in-law, and uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service for Ronnie will be held in the Gore RSA Function Lounge, Bowler Avenue, Gore, on Wednesday, February 26 at 1.30pm, then leaving for the Charlton Park Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Dunedin Public Hospital, and Clutha Health First. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Otago Hospice. Messages to 6 Stratford Street, Gore 9710.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020