WADDELL, Rona Maureen:
Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Parata Rest Home, Gore, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, aged 95 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late James and Mary Waddell, loved sister and sister-in-law of *Josie, *Bill and *Marge Hewitt; *Clare and *Ivan Brass, *Kath, *Val and *Ray O'Brien, *Jim and *Anne Waddell, and cherished Aunty Rona of the Brass, Hewitt, O'Brien and Waddell families. A special thank you to Parata for the wonderful care given to Rona over the years. R.I.P. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 10.30am, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. Rosary in the Church, Thursday, 7.00pm. No flowers on request. Messages to Greg Hewitt, 18C Antrim Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 17, 2019