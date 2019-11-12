GIBSON, Ron McKinnon:
Of Piano Flat; aged 83 years. (Passed away unexpectedly) on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Dunedin Hospital. Cherished husband and best friend of Mary for 59 years. Loved dad and father-in-law of Shaughan and Sarah, Anton and Liz, Margo and Skip Johnston, Anna and Brian Sparrow, Rachael and Trevor Bellaney. Loved and proud Ron of all this grandchildren and great-grandchild. Loved only child of the late Colin and Isabella Gibson. Loved brother-in-law of the late Raymond (Twiggy) Dickey.
"A musterer and hunter home from the hills"
At Ron's request family and friends are warmly invited to share memories of Ron over afternoon tea and refreshments at Waikaia Community Centre on Thursday, November 14, from 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Otago Rescue Helicopter. Messages to 2128 Piano Flat Road, Waikaia 9778.
