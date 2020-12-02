ERNST,
Roland William (ZL4AU):
Signing off, peacefully at sunset on Sunday, November 29, 2020, surrounded by his family at his side. Loved son of the late August and Elizabeth Ernst. Loving husband of Paese (Lole). Loved father of Chris and Mary Ann, Gabrielle and Adam, Sophia and Tim, Brook and Sarah. Loved Opa to Celine and Primrose. A loved brother, uncle and friend to many worldwide. A service to celebrate Roland's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10.00am, followed by private interment. Messages to 99 Kennington-Roslyn Bush Road, RD2, Invercargill 9872 or to Roland's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2020