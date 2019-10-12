Acknowledgement

TIPPEN, Roger Keith:

A year has passed since Roger died peacefully in the wonderful care of Hospice Southland. Pat, Christine, Matthew, Damian, and Stephen, and our extended family, wish to say thank you to everyone who has been there for us throughout Roger's illness and this past year. We abided by Roger's wishes for his Rosary and Requiem Mass, with a few added extras, but we are sure he would have nodded his head in approval. To Father Tony (celebrant), Fathers Brian, Jacob, Vince and Maurice (concelebrants), Caleb, and Holly (altar servers) – our grateful thanks. Our special thanks to those who sent cards, flowers, texts, emails, phoned, provided food, visited us and prayed for us. His faith and the Sacred Heart Church family meant so much to Roger. We were overwhelmed with the donation we were able to make in Roger's name to the Motor Neuron Disease Association - this was very humbling. To the special people in Roger's life – Haidee (Hospice Nurse - your visits were a highlight), Anne (District Nurse- always ready for a chat), Roger's daily carers, Wendy (for her care), Dr Gow (Neurologist - your kindness will always be remembered), Staff at Waikiwi Pharmacy (for your smiles and assistance throughout the years) and all at Waihopai Health Services. To the Staff at Avenal Park Funeral Home; your help was invaluable, and we have appreciated your on-going care and support. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement; we will never forget the kindnesses and thoughtfulness we received – you will all be remembered in our hearts.

Roger - may you rest in peace



